Calcot man charged in connection with incident in Tilehurst

A Calcot man has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Tilehurst last month.

Darius Njie-Neal, aged 20, has been charged with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm wounding with intent, and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The charge relates to an incident in the early hours of Sunday, August 16, in Westwood Road Tilehurst, in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Mr Njie-Neal, of Conway Road, Calcot was charged yesterday (Saturday, September 5).

He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday, and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 5.