British Garden Centres acquire former Thatcham Wyevale site

A THATCHAM garden centre is to be given a new lease of life.

British Garden Centres (BGC) has acquired the former Wyevale centre, taking the group to 58 centres, and is recruiting ahead of a possible opening next month.

The Wyevale centre in Thatcham closed a year ago and the freehold and leasehold were surrendered to the landlord. BGC has taken a new long lease.

Joint managing director Charles Stubbs said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Thatcham into the BGC family.

"I’m excited by the prospect of re-opening the garden centre and we are going to pull out all the stops and open in October with our full offer, including Christmas."