British Garden Centres acquire former Thatcham Wyevale site

New owner for garden centre site
Mon, 07 Sept 2020
A THATCHAM garden centre is to be given a new lease of life.
British Garden Centres (BGC) has acquired the former Wyevale centre, taking the group to 58 centres, and is recruiting ahead of a possible opening next month.
The Wyevale centre in Thatcham closed a year ago and the freehold and leasehold were surrendered to the landlord. BGC has taken a new long lease.
Joint managing director Charles Stubbs said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Thatcham into the BGC family.
"I’m excited by the prospect of re-opening the garden centre and we are going to pull out all the stops and open in October with our full offer, including Christmas."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News