Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

British Garden Centres acquire former Thatcham Wyevale site

Company aiming to reopen centre next month

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

British Garden Centres acquire former Thatcham Wyevale site

A THATCHAM garden centre is to be given a new lease of life.

British Garden Centres (BGC) has acquired the former Wyevale centre, taking the group to 58 centres, and is recruiting ahead of a possible opening next month. 

The Wyevale centre in Thatcham closed a year ago and the freehold and leasehold were surrendered to the landlord. BGC has taken a new long lease.

Joint managing director Charles Stubbs said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Thatcham into the BGC family.

"I’m excited by the prospect of re-opening the garden centre and we are going to pull out all the stops and open in October with our full offer, including Christmas."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire roofer feared losing leg after spider bite

Spider bite leads to surgery for Beenham man

New leisure use for shopping centre unit revealed

New leisure use for shopping centre revealed

Delays following lane closures

Delays following lane closures

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33