78-year-old Newbury man charged with defying driving ban

Michael Daunt also accused of driving without insurance

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A PENSIONER has been accused of driving while disqualified. 

On Thursday, August 20, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case of Michael Seton Daunt.

The 78-year-old, of Mulberry Court, Oddfellows Road, Newbury, was not required to attend, but is charged with driving a Subaru Forester on the A339 at Newbury on Saturday, May 16, in defiance of a driving ban.

In addition, Mr Daunt was accused of driving without insurance on the same occasion.

Magistrates adjourned the case until a later date in order for Mr Daunt to attend and to enter pleas.

He was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.

