ITV News presenter Sangeeta Bhabra becomes patron of Thatcham-based Swings&Smiles

ITV news presenter Sangeeta Bhabra has become a patron of Thatcham charity Swings & Smiles.

Alongside presenting ITV News Meridian South, Mrs Bhabra is also a carer for her brother. She spoke at a professionals event hosted by the charity in January to raise awareness of the challenges sibling carers face.

She said: “I am thrilled to play a small part in the great work Swings & Smiles do.

“When I first became a reporter in the Thames Valley I met the charity’s founder Sian Cook, who always inspired me with her love and passion to make sure her daughter had the very best opportunities in life.

“We’d frequently discuss my caring responsibilities looking after my brother and the challenges that my parents and now me had to negotiate on a daily basis.

“It was great to meet someone who really understood so becoming a patron at Swings & Smiles feels like things going full circle.

“I think sibling carers are very special people and it is a role they will have in some form for the rest of their lives.

“I hope to inspire and encourage these amazing children – to remind them to take care of themselves too and aside from the challenges to appreciate the benefits of having a brother or sister who needs that bit of extra support.”

Charity director Laura Lewis said: “We are thrilled to have Sangeeta on board. She brings a special insight to some of the work we do at Swings & Smiles and we look forward to working together in the future.”