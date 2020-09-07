Reading Magistrates' Court: Drug dealer busted in Thatcham sent to Crown Court

A MAN has been sent to the crown court for sentencing after being caught dealing drugs in Thatcham.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 9, was Oliver James Cook.

The 20-year-old, who lives at Stoneyfield, Beenham, admitted, jointly with Samuel Rennel, two charges of possessing the Class B-controlled drug cannabis with intent to supply it, both on December 6, 2017, in Thatcham.

Magistrates ruled that the matter was so serious it could only be dealt with by a judge and declined further jurisdiction.

The case was transferred to Reading Crown Court for a sentencing date to be scheduled.

Mr Cook was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.