Car crashes into tree in Newbury

Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 5
Tue, 08 Sept 2020
Emergency services were called after a car drove into a tree last night.
The incident took place on Essex Street in Newbury.
Firefighters from Newbury and Kingsclere Fire Stations and officers from Thames Valley Police worked to remove some branches so the doors could be opened and the driver was able to get out unaided.
South Central Ambulance Service also attended.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News