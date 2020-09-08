Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Car crashes into tree in Newbury

Three emergency services attended

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Car crashes into tree in Newbury

Emergency services were called after a car drove into a tree last night.

The incident took place on Essex Street in Newbury.

Firefighters from Newbury and Kingsclere Fire Stations and officers from Thames Valley Police worked to remove some branches so the doors could be opened and the driver was able to get out unaided.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New owner for garden centre site

New owner for garden centre site

Delays following lane closures

Delays following lane closures

West Berkshire roofer feared losing leg after spider bite

Spider bite leads to surgery for Beenham man

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33