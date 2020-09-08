Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 5

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Coronavirus: What we know

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate remains at 117.

There were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough in the week ending Friday, August 28, but registered up to September 5.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (September 7), 981 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of nine in a week. 

