Road closures planned for next week across West Berkshire

More road closures are planned for next week as further carriageway improvement works are carried out across the district.

The unnamed road from Upper Green in Inkpen will be closed from 8am until 5pm on September 14.

The closure is in place from Post Office Road to Trapps Hill and is to enable highway improvements to be carried out.

The following day Rooksnest Lane, also in Inkpen, will be closed from 8am until 5pm.

This is also to allow for carriageway repair works.

The closure is in place from Pebble Hill to Rooksnest Lane.

Manor Place, Speen, will be closed for four days next week.

The closure will be in place from 8am until 5pm from September 15 to September 18. This is while repairs to the road are carried out.

There is no alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure as this is a no through road.

Croft Road in Newbury will be closed on September 16, from 8am until 5pm, while improvements to the carriageway are carried out.

The unnamed Road from Buckhold Hill to Yattendon Road between Upper Basildon and Pangbourne will be closed on September 17 while highways improvements are carried out.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for all except the Manor Place closure.

More details of all of these roadworks can be found here.