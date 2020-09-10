Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire residents wanting Covid-19 tests have said they would have to travel hundreds of miles, despite there being a centre at Newbury showground.

Also a town trader has called for two hours free parking to "save the town centre"

In other news, an inquest has heard how a family man died. 

And, a pilot festival held in West Berkshire has been hailed as a success. 

In Hungerford, residents are rallying to save a village phone box. 

In Thatcham, residents are fighting to save a treasured piece of woodland from possibly being lost to development. 

In Hampshire, we spoke to a primary school as pupils from all years returned for the first time in six months.

On the village page, fresh plans have been submitted to turn a pub into housing. 

New owner for garden centre site

Car crashes into tree

Drug dealer sent to Crown Court

Delays following lane closures

