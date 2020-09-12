Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

New project to showcase West Berkshire's diversity

Project showcase ‌the‌ ‌individual stories‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌richness‌ ‌of‌ ‌‌cultures‌ ‌‌through‌ ‌‌art‌ ‌and‌ ‌personal‌ ‌stories‌

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

A NEW project showcasing West Berkshire’s diversity will be launched next week.

Community‌ ‌United‌ is holding‌ ‌a‌ ‌free‌ ‌online‌ ‌community‌ ‌forum‌ ‌on‌ Wednesday ‌to‌ ‌launch‌ ‌the‌ ‌Belonging‌ ‌Project‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire ‌and‌ ‌everyone‌ ‌is‌ ‌invited.‌ ‌ ‌

Community United is ‌a‌ ‌not-for-profit‌, ‌non-partisan‌ ‌community-based‌ ‌organisation‌ ‌supporting‌ ‌communities‌ ‌of diverse‌ ‌cultures,‌ ‌ethnicity‌ ‌and‌ ‌religion,‌ ‌who‌ ‌live‌ ‌and‌ ‌work‌ ‌in‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire.

‌It aims ‌to‌ ‌bring‌ communities‌ ‌together,‌ ‌work‌ ‌to‌ ‌eliminate‌ ‌discrimination,‌ ‌promote‌ ‌positive‌ ‌relationships‌ ‌between‌ ‌different ‌communities ‌and advocate‌ ‌equal‌ ‌opportunities‌ ‌for‌ ‌all‌ ‌in‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire.‌ ‌ ‌

Guest‌ ‌speakers‌ ‌include‌ ‌‌Royal‌ ‌Berkshire‌ ‌Hospital consultant‌ Dr‌ ‌Deepak‌ ‌Ravindran, National‌ ‌Asian‌ ‌Cricket‌ ‌Council chairman ‌‌Gulfraz‌ ‌Riaz,‌  ‌former Newbury mayor and trustee‌ ‌of‌ ‌Fair Close‌ ‌Centre‌ ‌and‌ ‌Volunteer Centre West Berkshire Margo‌ ‌Payne‌ and pastor ‌of‌ ‌Bridge‌ ‌Church,‌ ‌Newbury,‌ Mark‌ ‌Landreth-Smith‌.

Newbury‌ ‌MP‌ ‌Laura‌ ‌Farris‌ ‌will‌ ‌also‌ ‌address‌ ‌the‌ ‌forum.‌ ‌

The Belonging‌ ‌Project‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire provides an ‌opportunity‌ ‌for‌ ‌people‌ ‌living‌ ‌and/or‌ ‌working‌ ‌in‌ the district ‌to‌ ‌engage‌ ‌and‌ ‌take‌ ‌part‌ ‌by‌ ‌sharing‌ ‌their‌ ‌ideas, challenges‌ ‌and‌ ‌suggestions‌ ‌of‌ ‌how‌ ‌to‌ ‌enhance‌ ‌their‌ ‌experience‌ ‌of‌ ‌living‌ ‌here.‌ ‌

To‌ ‌register‌ ‌for‌ ‌this‌ ‌free‌ ‌event‌ ‌at‌ ‌Eventbrite‌ ‌or‌ ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌out‌ ‌more,‌ ‌search‌ ‌online‌ ‌for‌ ‌“Belonging‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire”, ‌click‌ here , ‌email‌ ‌‌events@communityunited.uk or call (01635) 725825.‌ ‌

‌‌The‌ ‌Belonging‌ ‌Project‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire‌ will‌ showcase ‌the‌ ‌individual stories‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌richness‌ ‌of‌ ‌‌cultures‌ ‌‌through‌ ‌‌art‌ ‌and‌ ‌personal‌ ‌stories.‌ ‌

Participants‌ ‌will‌ ‌show‌ ‌a ‘memento’ – ‌an‌ ‌item‌ ‌meaningful‌ ‌to‌ ‌them – and the‌ ‌programme‌ ‌will‌ ‌explore‌ ‌“what‌ ‌drew ‌them‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌in‌ ‌West‌ ‌Berkshire”.‌ ‌

