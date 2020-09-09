Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces 'The Rule of 6'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the 'Rule of 6', meaning it will be illegal to meet in groups of more than six from Monday.

The announcement follows an increase in coronavirus cases across the country and test and trace laboratories "reaching capacity".

The new rule means that if your household group is bigger than six you are exempt, as are venues like pubs and gyms, which can remain open, although groups of more than six cannot gather there.

Organised sports, weddings and funerals are not impacted by this change.

The current limit is 30.

"I want to be absolutely clear, these measures are not another national lockdown," Mr Johnson said. "The whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown,"

Moments before his announcement chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said an increase in coronavirus cases among 17- to 29-year-olds was behind the need for tougher restrictions.