Glyn ‘The Watch Man' Moyse calls time after 41 years as Newbury market trader

FOR the last 41 years, Glyn ‘The Watch Man’ Moyse has been a familiar sight to those visiting Newbury Market.

Whether you needed a new watch, strap, some batteries, a repair or just a chat and a bit of advice, he was always there come rain or shine with a smile on his face.

However, on Saturday he called time on four decades as a trader to enjoy his retirement and spend more time with his wife.

A number of regular customers turned up to wish him well on the day, while his fellow traders presented him with some gifts in recognition of his long service.

Mr Moyse originally started selling digital watches at the market with his brother Ian back in 1979.

Their mother Joan also used to help out on the stall with her little dog Bonnie, who became quite a hit with the regulars, sitting quietly behind the counter and greeting every customer.

Mr Moyse, who lives in Great Shefford, said: “I’ll miss my customers – some of them have known me since virtually day one – and I’ll certainly miss the camaraderie between the traders.

“We come from all over, but everybody helps each other out and we are a close-knit bunch.

“I must admit I won’t miss the cold, early mornings in the winter though.

“I usually have to wake up at 4.30am and am on the road before 5am.

“It is a strange feeling and will probably take a few weeks for it to sink in properly.

“It was lovely on Saturday. I expected a few people would say goodbye, but probably 95 per cent of my customers came over to wish me a happy retirement.

“It was quite overwhelming.”

Mr Moyse and his brother first had the idea of setting up a market stall after selling watches and other items in their lunchbreak at their old jobs.

He said: “It just really took off, particularly when the new digital watches with the LED displays came in.

“My brother brought one in as a sample and in one day we got £400 of orders, which in those days was a lot of money.

“We thought, this is crazy, we are earning more in our one-hour lunchbreak than we are getting paid from work, why don’t we set up a market stall? So that’s what we did.”

Debbie Smith, who manages the market together with her husband Malcolm, the butcher, said: “Glyn will be missed by everyone.

“He’s been a regular part of the market for a very long time and all of the traders will miss seeing him every week.”

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston said: “I would like to thank Glyn for his loyalty to Newbury Market for the last 41 years and wish him the very best for his retirement.”