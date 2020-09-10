Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Waitrose Thatcham cashier tells shopper she’s ‘been with people with coronavirus’

Store apologises and sends employee home to self-isolate as a precaution 

Waitrose Thatcham

WAITROSE has apologised after a cashier at its Thatcham store told a customer they had been with people who had tested positive for coronavirus. 

Waitrose said the colleague has been sent home to self-isolate as a precaution and the store has been deep cleaned. 

Posting on social media last night, the customer said: "Avoid Waitrose Thatcham. Whilst being served at Waitrose with my two little ones, thank God we all had masks on, the cashier who was serving me confirmed they had been with people at the weekend who tested positive for corona. 

"The cashier was not self isolating, not wearing any gloves nor a face mask. 

"The cashier had handled my groceries and when I asked if they had been tested they said no they were waiting to be contacted. 

"When I said should they be at work they replied 'my manager knows'.

"I left my shopping and walked out. Absolutely shocking behaviour."

In response to the comments a Waitrose spokesperson told Newburytoday: "The health and safety of our customers and partners is our utmost priority and although our Partner doesn't have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus we have taken a precautionary approach.

"As soon as we were made aware of this, our partner was immediately sent home to self-isolate, and is seeking advice and a test from 111.

"Our Thatcham branch has been thoroughly cleaned, especially in those areas where the partner was working, and we have also apologised to the customer for her experience."  

