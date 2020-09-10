Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 10

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has increased by three in 24 hours, to 549. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 358,138, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 2,919.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,608.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 14.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New owner for garden centre site

New owner for garden centre site

Car crashes into tree

Car crashes into tree in Newbury

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Drug dealer sent to Crown Court

Drug dealer sent to Crown Court

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33