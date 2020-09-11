West Berkshire Red Sky Festival cancelled over Coronavirus concerns

A Padworth family festival that billed itself as 'Berkshire's only large-scale music event of the summer' has been postponed until next year.

Red Sky Festival had been scheduled for this weekend, with family-friendly acts to take to the outdoor stage, including Queen and ABBA tribute bands.

However, organisers were forced to cancel with just a week to go, due to safeguarding concerns.

In an announcement on the event's website, the Red Sky team said that the festival was postponed until May 29 and 30 2021.

It said: "We'd hope by now that the national picture would be clearer and that planned entertainment and sporting events would have gone ahead with limited, socially-distanced audiences.

"But, as you'll know, the Government has decided that recent sporting events, such as cricket, have had to take place behind closed doors.

"In addition to this there are increasing local lockdowns around the country and a joint desire to safeguard the reopening of schools in September.

"Given this uncertainty, we've taken the precautionary action to postpone Red Sky Festival 2020 until May 2021.

"We believe this is the right thing to do, to protect you our audience, our team and, importantly, our local community.

"We hoped that national and local landscape would continue to improve, as it did last month, but this seems to not be the case.

"We're disappointed that our plan for September hasn't worked out, but can't wait for a more 'normal' festival in May 2021.

"We'll continue our work to make it extra special and will do our best to reconfirm our 2020 line-up."