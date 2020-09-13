Thatcham Rotary Club continuing to support community

THATCHAM Rotary Club has switched its fundraising methods to support the local community and has rearranged events to enable it to continue helping through the coronavirus pandemic.

The club’s weekly meetings at the Regency Park Hotel in Thatcham, cancelled due to lockdown, were quickly replaced by Zoom meetings, with members donating part of the cost of their weekly meal towards the club’s Covid Fund.

With local groups and charity funds being impacted by the virus, the Rotary Club has donated to Swings & Smiles, West Berkshire Foodbank and Newbury Cancer Care for cuddle beds at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

During the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the club helped Kennet School purchase materials for the personal protective equipment it was making.

Thatcham Rotary donated despite its fundraising events – the classic car show at the Thatcham Family Fun Day and the Great Thatcham Duck Race – having to be called off.

This year’s Great Thatcham Santa Run has also been cancelled for safety reasons, but the club is lining up a Santa Day on December 6 instead.

The event aims to get as many people around Thatcham dressed as a Santa, either doing their normal routine or raising money through a charity event.

On September 30, the club is holding a webinar concert by minstrel duo GreenMatthews. who will travel through 600 years of music history in one evening.

The webinar will be open for families to enjoy the live music for the price of one ticket and proceeds will go to Covid charities and End Polio Now.

Details of the concert and how to buy tickets can be found at www.rotarythatcham.org.uk

Thatcham Rotary member Bob Champion said: “2020 has been a very challenging year for many.

“Your local Rotary Club has continued to do what it has always done – support its community. It is fantastic news that we have found ways to create events that will continue to help support those activities.”