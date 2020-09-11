Shielding families to enjoy free evenings at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in North Hampshire

SHIELDING families can enjoy a free evening at a North Hampshire attraction this weekend as part of an initiative to treat children who haven’t been able to get out of the house during lockdown.

4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in Headley has invited shielding families to the farm for a private visit away from the public tomorrow and Sunday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

The event is limited to only 20 families to allow for only one family on any activity at a time.

Since advertising the event, many families have applied with a variety of illnesses – including leukaemia, cancer and transplants.

One evening will be dedicated just for leukaemia sufferers.

Owner Darren Lamb said: “I missed some of our regular customers.

“After I found out that they were shielding and the children hadn’t been out since March, I wanted to do something.

“But instead of just helping them, I wanted to create something to help a wider community.”