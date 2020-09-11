Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Shielding families to enjoy free evenings at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in North Hampshire

Coronavirus pandemic has prevented many vulnerable children from going out

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Shielding families to enjoy free evening at 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in North Hampshire

SHIELDING families can enjoy a free evening at a North Hampshire attraction this weekend as part of an initiative to treat children who haven’t been able to get out of the house during lockdown.

4 Kingdoms Adventure Park in Headley has invited shielding families to the farm for a private visit away from the public tomorrow and Sunday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

The event is limited to only 20 families to allow for only one family on any activity at a time.

Since advertising the event, many families have applied with a variety of illnesses – including leukaemia, cancer and transplants.

One evening will be dedicated just for leukaemia sufferers.

Owner Darren Lamb said: “I missed some of our regular customers.

“After I found out that they were shielding and the children hadn’t been out since March, I wanted to do something.

“But instead of just helping them, I wanted to create something to help a wider community.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New owner for garden centre site

New owner for garden centre site

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

People told to drive hundreds of miles for Covid-19 testing

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Test and Trace centre

Car crashes into tree

Car crashes into tree in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33