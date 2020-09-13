Petition launched to save Lambourn's last payphone

A PETITION to save Lambourn’s last public telephone box has been signed by almost 200 people.

BT has posted a notice that it intends to discontinue the public payphone, in Newbury Street, because of the low level of use.

It is now asking local residents for their views, via West Berkshire Council, as part of a public consultation on the plan.

The petition calls on the council to “request BT to retain the phone box as a public service to the residents of Lambourn”.

BT says that the growth of the mobile phone industry has inevitably meant phone box usage has dropped dramatically, and nearly half of the phone boxes in the UK have now been removed.

Some telephone boxes have been ‘adopted’ by their local community and either kept for their intended use or converted into anything from a mini library to an art gallery.

The petition to the council states: “As the last public telephone in Lambourn it may not be used a great deal, however when it is used the availability is important, even critical, for the user.

“We ask that you consider this in your discussions with BT, who have indicated that they intend to discontinue the service.”

In addition to the petition, many residents have also expressed their desire to keep the phone box by posting on the Lambourn Community Facebook page.

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/save-lambourn-phone-box