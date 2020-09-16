Imogen raises £500 by getting long locks chopped off

TEN-year-old Imogen Tree, from Wash Common, has raised nearly £500 by having her long hair chopped off and donating it to a children’s cancer charity.

All the money raised from the Falkland Primary School pupil’s haircut will go to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

The fundraising has been driven by Imogen’s desire to help others less fortunate than herself.

She asked her parents more than a year ago whether she could donate her hair when it was cut.

However, she has had to patiently wait for there to be at least 12 inches to donate.

Imogen also has an uncle and great aunt who both have had cancer diagnoses over lockdown, which has only increased her desire to do something to help.

She originally set herself a target of raising £150, but surpassed that in just two weeks and, at the time of going to press, she has raised £458.

Imogen’s mother Karen said: “We are so proud of our Imogen, who has been determined to do this for some time now.

“She is so caring of others and always has time for those in need. I’m sure this won’t be her last fundraising effort.”

Her father Dan, a teacher at Park House School, Newbury, said: “She’s a little superstar, bless her.

“She’s so selfless and is always thinking of other people.”

If you would like to sponsor Imogen, her JustGiving fundraising page will remain open until Sunday, September 20. You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/imogen-tree