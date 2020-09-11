M4 closed between Hungerford and Swindon this weekend

Fri, 11 Sept 2020
Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned
The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 14 for Hungerford and 15 for Swindon all weekend to allow repair work to take place.
The closure will come into effect at 9pm tonight (Friday) and last until 6am on Monday, September 14.
Diversions will be in place and motorists are being advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys.
