Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

M4 closed between Hungerford and Swindon this weekend

Motorway will be shut to carry out repair work

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 14 for Hungerford and 15 for Swindon all weekend to allow repair work to take place.

The closure will come into effect at 9pm tonight (Friday) and last until 6am on Monday, September 14.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are being advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New owner for garden centre site

New owner for garden centre site

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Pupil tests positive for Covid-19

People told to drive hundreds of miles for Covid-19 testing

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Test and Trace centre

Cashier tells shopper they'd ‘been with people with coronavirus’

Waitrose Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33