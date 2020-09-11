Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman smashed up pair's cars in Hungerford

A NEWBURY woman has been sentenced for smashing up two cars in Hungerford and for drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 25, was Kim Foster.

The 55-year-old, who lives in St Nicholas Road, admitted causing £350 worth of damage to a Ford Ranger belonging to Mark Foster in Hungerford on January 4.

In addition, she admitted causing £2,455.20 worth of damage to a Mazda MX5 belonging to Joanna Kerr on the same occasion.

Finally, she admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf in The Croft, Hungerford, also on the same occasion, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system – more than double the legal limit of 35mcg.

Ms Foster was made subject to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £95.

She was also banned from driving for 18 months.