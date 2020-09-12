Sir Terence Conran dies at his Kintbury home

Kintbury resident Sir Terence Conran - the British designer who revolutionised retail and decor - has died aged 88.

Sir Terence “passed away peacefully” today (Saturday) in his Barton Court home.

His family described him as a “visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain”.

The statement went on: “From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels and through his many design, architecture and furniture making businesses.

“Founding The Design Museum in London was one of his proudest moments and through its endeavours he remained a relentless champion of the importance of education to young people in the creative industries.

"He was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly."

Sir Terence was best known as the founder of Habitat and later helped found the Design Museum.

The chairman of the board of trustees at the Design Museum said Sir Terence “leaves a treasure trove of household and industrial design that will stay with us forever”.

Lord Mandelson added: “He is one of the most iconic figures of post-war Britain, starting to recast the world of design when as a young man he joined the team working on the 1951 Festival of Britain and never stopping from that moment on.”

Sir Terence's career started in the late 1940s, but he became a household name as one of the key designers of the swinging '60s.

His empire went on to span restaurants, architecture and chains, including Mothercare and BHS.

However, it was for his accessible and fashionable furniture, interiors and homeware that he remains best-known.