Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 12

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire have risen by three in the past 24 hours, with the figure now standing at 552.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 365,174, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 3,497.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,623.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 9.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.