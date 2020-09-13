Police granted greater stop and search powers following double stabbing in Tilehurst

Police have been granted greater powers to stop and search people following a double stabbing.

Two 16-year-old boys sustained stab wounds following the incident in Tilehurst on Saturday night and the offender hasn't yet been caught by police.

Thames Valley Police has now enacted a Section 60 order in West Berkshire and Reading, which temporarily allows officers greater powers to stop and search in relation to items connected with violence in a defined location.

The Section 60 order applies to the areas shown on the map pictured, which includes the Tilehurst area, A4 Bath Road, A329 Oxford Road and West Reading train station.

It also applies to areas such as Coley and Whitley, including areas from A4 Bath Road, A33, M4, Shinfield Road and the Inner Distribution Road.

The new order is in effect from 7pm today (Sunday) and will last for 24 hours.

Head of the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, Superintendent Stan Gilmour, said: “There will be an increased presence of uniformed police officers in these areas in order to provide reassurance and to prevent a re-occurrence of any such incident.

“Officers have been given authority to use their powers under Section 60 with effect from 7pm today (13/9), and the powers will last for 24 hours.

“The order exists to help the police prevent serious violence, and the police can use these powers where serious violence has taken place or where the police think it may take place.

The new order will not be permanent, however it is necessary for the time being.

“Whilst this may sound alarming, the Section 60 order is simply a measure used to prevent incidents of violence.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble, this is just one method that we are using to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

“You will see an increased police presence in these areas whilst the order is in place and we do expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.”