National Animal Welfare Trust Great Shefford pigs Bert & Ernie and Barry need vegetables

BERT and Ernie – and Barry – are hoping you can spare them some vegetables.

The resident pigs at the National Animal Welfare Trust, Trindledown Farm, Great Shefford, have big appetites and are looking for some kind souls who will be able to donate their favourite foods.

The centre’s fundraising and supporter relations officer Ellie Humphries said: “Our pigs would be really grateful for any root vegetables people can spare.

“They love potatoes, carrots and greens, but are allergic to onion and avocado. If you have any vegetables you would like to donate we know that Bert and Ernie would love them.

“If you’re not sure whether or not they are suitable just contact the trust and we will let you know.”

Miss Humphries also wanted to remind people that the farm is closed to the public, so if you do have anything to donate please to call in advance.

“Anything you can spare would be fantastic and please message us to make an appointment to drop off any items.

“With the autumn and cold weather coming, the pigs are in even greater need of healthy vegetables to keep them going.

“If you are unable to supply produce or bring anything in, you can donate to the trust via our online page and thank you for any support you can give.”

To donate, visit www.cafdonate.cafonline.org/9739