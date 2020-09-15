Newbury parkrun organisers do not see a return happening in the "near future"

Newbury parkrun has confirmed that it does not expect to be able to restart any time soon.

Last week, as reported by newburytoday, parkrun’s global CEO, Nick Pearson, announced plans to resume the Saturday morning runs by the end of next month.

But in a post on its Facebook page, and following the introduction of the ‘rule of six’ this week, organisers of the Newbury event said they “do not envisage a return in the near future".

The statement said: “As always, the core event team have your safety as a top priority.

“We are awaiting key information as to how the event could return safely and legally. We also require the input and approval from key stakeholders of Greenham Common as our local venue.

“At this point, we do not envisage a return in the near future.”

The post received a lot of support from the local running community, with everyone supporting the decision not to return too soon.

One commented: “Missing Park run [sic] but safety first.” While another added: “It would of course be great to have heard that parkrun was back on. But in the current circumstances it would be ridiculous to contemplate its return. The safety of runners and volunteers must be paramount.”

The event organisers added that they would continue to update runners as soon as they had more information on resuming.

Parkrun is a free 5km mass participation event that takes place on a Saturday morning at Greenham Common.