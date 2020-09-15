Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Oxford Street Newbury closed after cyclist seriously injured

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Newbury road closed after cyclist seriously injured

A road closure is in place after a cyclist was injured in Newbury this morning. 

Officers at the scene said that the cyclist sustained a serious injury and emergency services have closed Oxford Street.

The closure is in place from the Clock Tower following the incident at the mini-roundabout near Waitrose. 

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance has been called to Victoria Park.

Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted murder investigation after double stabbing in West Berkshire

police

M4 closed this weekend

M4

Cashier tells shopper they'd ‘been with people with coronavirus’

Waitrose Thatcham

Woman smashed up cars

Woman smashed up cars

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33