Oxford Street Newbury closed after cyclist seriously injured

A road closure is in place after a cyclist was injured in Newbury this morning.
Officers at the scene said that the cyclist sustained a serious injury and emergency services have closed Oxford Street.
The closure is in place from the Clock Tower following the incident at the mini-roundabout near Waitrose.
The Thames Valley Air Ambulance has been called to Victoria Park.
Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.
