Update: Cyclist taken to John Radcliffe Hospital after coming off bike in Newbury

A cyclist was taken to hospital in "a serious condition" after an accident in Newbury this morning (Tuesday).

Oxford Street was closed from the Clock Tower following the incident at the mini-roundabout near Waitrose.

Police confirmed that no other vehicle was involved.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed in Victoria Park with its paramedics assisting at the scene.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 08:56 with the caller reporting a cyclist having come off their bike outside the Job Centre on Oxford Street, Newbury.

"The patient was suspected to have sustained a serious head injury as a result of the accident, and following treatment at the scene was then taken by road in a serious condition to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient."