Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 12

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

No deaths in West Berkshire were recorded with Covid-19 on a death certificate in the last week. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data relates to deaths occurring in the week ending September 4 and registered up to September 12. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 133. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 61 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began. 

