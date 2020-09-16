Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 12

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus: What we know

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate remains at 117.

There were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough in the week ending Friday, September 4, but registered up to September 12.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (September 15), 995 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 14 in a week. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted murder investigation after double stabbing in West Berkshire

police

M4 closed this weekend

M4

Newbury road closed after cyclist seriously injured

Newbury road closed after cyclist seriously injured

Woman smashed up cars

Woman smashed up cars

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33