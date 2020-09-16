Thames Valley Police removes stop and search order in Tilehurst

An order granting police greater stop and search powers in West Berkshire and parts of Reading has now been lifted.

The Section 60 order was enacted following an incident in Tilehurst on Saturday when two 16-year-old boys suffered stab wounds in Lucey Close.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The order was in place from 7pm on Sunday until 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 15).

Under the Public Order Act, the Section 60 order temporarily allowed officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence, in a defined location.

Local Policing Area Commander for West Berkshire, Superintendent Lindsey Finch, said: “Enacting Section 60 is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

“While the Section 60 was in place, a number of searches were conducted, but no knives were recovered and no arrests have been made.

“It is pleasing to see that this measure has had the effect that we were looking for and that no weapons were located.

“As a result of police intervention and our high visibility patrols, the proactive use of stop and search has allowed us to provide reassurance in the local community.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all the residents of West Berkshire and Reading that were affected by this order and assure them that we will continue to listen to local concerns and act accordingly to keep our communities safe.

"Although the Section 60 has now ceased, police officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers, requiring police officers to have reasonable grounds to carry out a search where they think someone may be in possession of a weapon, controlled drugs or a tool that could be used to commit crime.

"The situation in West Berkshire and Reading will be closely monitored and if the grounds exist, a new Section 60 will be instigated and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area to provide further reassurance.

“We will keep this under constant review over the coming days.

“With regards to the original incident in Tilehurst, I would again appeal to anybody with any information about the attack to please get in touch with police or speak to any officers that are out on patrol.”

The order covered the Tilehurst area, A4 Bath Road, A329 Oxford Road and West Reading train station.

It also applied to areas such as Coley and Whitley, including areas from A4 Bath Road, A33, M4, Shinfield Road and the Inner Distribution Road.