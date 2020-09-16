Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man denies carrying out assault on woman

Magistrates bail defendant until plea can be entered

A THATCHAM man has denied he assaulted a woman.

On Wednesday, June 24, Reading magistrates considered the case of Cory Steven Futcher, of Mount Road.

The 24-year-old, who was legally represented, but not present at the hearing, stands accused of assaulting Emily Matcham by beating her in Newbury on January 9.

Mr Futcher denies the single charge.

His representative was told the case could proceed no further that day and the matter was adjourned for trial.

Mr Futcher meanwhile remains on conditional bail.

