Boy charged with attempted murder following incident in Tilehurst

14-year-old to appear in court today

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Tilehurst.

The boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday and has subsequently been charged with attempted murder and Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, September 12.

Two teenagers, both 16, sustained stab wounds.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (September 17).

