Thames Valley Police issue Section 59 to moped user for anti-social riding at Nightingales, Newbury

Thatcham man convicted of assaulting woman
Thu, 17 Sept 2020
A Section 59 has been issued to a moped user in the Nightingales for anti-social riding.
Section 59 allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".
Thames Valley Police West Berkshire put out a Tweet says that Pcso Steve Vaughan had issued the notice after a number of calls from residents in the area.
The Tweet, posted on Wednesday, also thanked the public for their help and urged them to keep on reporting such incidents.
PCSO Steve Vaughan C9705 issued a section59 to a moped in the Nightingales for anti social riding, after a number of call's from residence in the area.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) September 16, 2020
PCSO Steve Vaughan would like to thank the residents for there help, and to keep on reporting such incidents. #c9705 pic.twitter.com/yPokce2ZNe
