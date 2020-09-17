Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police issue Section 59 to moped user for anti-social riding at Nightingales, Newbury

Several residents had complained

A Section 59 has been issued to a moped user in the Nightingales for anti-social riding.

Section 59 allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".

Thames Valley Police West Berkshire put out a Tweet says that Pcso Steve Vaughan had issued the notice after a number of calls from residents in the area.

The Tweet, posted on Wednesday, also thanked the public for their help and urged them to keep on reporting such incidents. 

