Reading Magistrates Court: Thatcham man convicted of assaulting woman

A THATCHAM man who denied attacking a woman was convicted of the offence and made subject to a restraining order.

Cory Steven Futcher pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emily Matcham by beating her in Newbury on January 9.

But following a trial at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 1, the court did not believe his account.

Twenty-four-year-old Mr Futcher, who lives at Mount Road, was found guilty and made subject to a two year community order.

In addition he was required to pay £600 costs and ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £95.

Finally, magistrates imposed a two-year restraining order on Mr Futcher forbidding him from contacting Ms Matcham, either directly or indirectly, except via a third party for the purpose of child contact.