Reading Magistrates Court: Mortimer woman fined after shoplifting spree in Newbury

A woman has been convicted of stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from Newbury stores.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 9, was Tracey Croden.

The 54-year-old, of The Flats, St Catherine’s Hill, Mortimer, admitted stealing perfume worth £228.50 from the Camp Hopson department store.

She further admitted stealing cosmetics and other items together worth £284.84 from Boots.

Both offences were committed in Newbury on January 15.

Ms Croden was fined £135 and ordered to pay £40 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £32. No order for compensation was made because the goods were recovered.