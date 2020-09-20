Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates Court: Mortimer woman fined after shoplifting spree in Newbury

54-year-old admitted stealing perfume and other items

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A woman has been convicted of stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from Newbury stores.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 9, was Tracey Croden.

The 54-year-old, of The Flats, St Catherine’s Hill, Mortimer, admitted stealing perfume worth £228.50 from the Camp Hopson department store.

She further admitted stealing cosmetics and other items together worth £284.84 from Boots.

Both offences were committed in Newbury on January 15.

Ms Croden was fined £135 and ordered to pay £40 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £32. No order for compensation was made because the goods were recovered.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch

When to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch and observe rocket and Starlink satellites over the UK

18 month project to widen A339 to begin next month

Major project to widen A339 through Newbury will start next month

Man to face child sex charges in court

Man to face child sex charges in court

Man left with fractured skull after being attacked

Police car_shutterstock

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33