Bid to make firework displays less frightening for animals and vulnerable people

A BID to make firework displays in West Berkshire less frightening for animals and vulnerable people has been put forward.

Proposing a motion at a full council meeting last week, Richard Somner (Con, Tilehurst South and Holybrook) said that West Berkshire Council recognised the need to take action on the “increasing concern of firework use across our district”.

The motion includes all public firework displays in the district to be advertised in advance of the event, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people.

Local fireworks suppliers would be encouraged to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display and the motion asks for legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90dB for those sold to the public for private displays.

Finally, the council should promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare and vulnerable people.

Mr Somner said the proposals were not “intended to ban fireworks, neither to curtail the enjoyment of people across the district that get enjoyment from them”.

He said the motion attempted to support vulnerable people, young and old, and to support owners of animals, whether pets or livestock, who often struggle during what is now regarded as the fireworks season.”

Mr Somner said that when used sensibly fireworks could be enjoyed by many, but some people may not be aware of the anxiety or danger that may be created.

“The short-lived nature of firework noise can make it difficult for the police or local authority officers to pinpoint locations and take action,” the motion states.

“The very nature of fireworks means they make loud and high-intensity noises that are unpredictable and can affect a wide area.”

In the 2018 the council voted to back a campaign banning sky lanterns due to their impact on the environment.

Mr Somner said he believed that his motion would supplement the sky lantern action.

He said: “My belief is we should do what we can, within the law, within our boundaries both physical and administrative.

“We all have a responsibility to recognise the more vulnerable members of society and that some of those people need our support.”

The motion has been passed to the council’s licensing committee for consideration.