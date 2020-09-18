Reading Magistrates Court: Newbury man to face child sex charges in court

A NEWBURY man is facing child sex charges.

The 21-year-old is accused of making hundreds of indecent photographs of a child and also of various sexual offences against an underage girl.

On Monday, September 7, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Anthony Beechey, of St George’s Avenue.

Mr Beechey was not required to attend because of the current coronavirus restrictions.

He faces two charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl and one of causing or inciting an underage girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

In addition, Mr Beechey is accused of making 32 indecent images of a child in Category A – the most extreme category, making 29 indecent images of a child in Category B and making 442 indecent images of a child in Category C.

Finally, he is charged with communicating with an underage person for the purpose of sexual gratification by discussing them engaging in sexual intercourse

All the above offences were said to have been committed in Newbury between May 1, 2018, and July 17 last year.

The case was unable to proceed further that day and Mr Beechey was granted unconditional bail.

He will be expected to appear at the next hearing and to enter pleas to the charges.