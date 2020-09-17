Plans submitted for amusement arcade at Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre

An amusement arcade could be opening at Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre.

The centre’s new owners Lochailort Investments has this week submitted plans to West Berkshire Council to transform the unit previously occupied by Prohibition Bar on Cheap Street.

The unit has been vacant since February 2017.

Permission is being sought for a three-year temporary change of use.

The applicants said that “despite extensive efforts, it has not been possible to secure a new restaurant occupier” for the 408sqm commercial unit.

They go on to say: "No external or other physical works are proposed which in themselves would require planning permission.

"Rather, the vacant space will simply be re‐used in its current form and layout."