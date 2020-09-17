Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Plans submitted for amusement arcade at Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre

New owners have put in an application for a change of use

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Kennet Shopping Centre finds a buyer

An amusement arcade could be opening at Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre.

The centre’s new owners Lochailort Investments has this week submitted plans to West Berkshire Council to transform the unit previously occupied by Prohibition Bar on Cheap Street.

The unit has been vacant since February 2017.

Permission is being sought for a three-year temporary change of use.

The applicants said that “despite extensive efforts, it has not been possible to secure a new restaurant occupier” for the 408sqm commercial unit.

They go on to say: "No external or other physical works are proposed which in themselves would require planning permission.

"Rather, the vacant space will simply be re‐used in its current form and layout."

  • Klaus

    17/09/2020 - 18:23

    Perhaps the previous owners shouldn't have kicked out the Hoggit & Hoof...

    Reply

