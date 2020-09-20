VIDEO: Coronavirus lockdown fitness coach Joe Wicks wishes good luck to Hungerford's John O'Gaunt school

POPULAR celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks has made a special video message for Hungerford’s John O’Gaunt School, wishing everyone the best of luck.

Speaking in a video posted by the school on Twitter, Mr Wicks – who become a YouTube sensation with his fitness videos during lockdown – said: “Hello Mrs Seabrook and everyone at John O’Gaunt School!

“I want to wish you the best of luck in your new academic year.

“Stay positive, keep working hard, stay focused and I wish you the best of luck.

“Have a great year, lots of love to you all.”

Hundreds of John O'Gaunt pupils returned to school last week for the first time in several months.