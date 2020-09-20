Hungerford Town Council backs conversion of old Barclays bank into new home

HUNGERFORD town councillors have thrown their weight behind plans to convert the former Barclays Bank on the town’s High Street into a three-bedroom, two-storey house.

Six months ago, West Berkshire Council permitted a change in use of the disused building on the High Street, from ‘professional services’ to a dwelling, before formal plans were submitted earlier this month by Mr Porter to convert the building.

In a Hungerford environment and planning committee meeting last Monday, councillors strongly supported the scheme, praising its design.

Mayor Helen Simpson said: “It’s very in period-keeping as well. It’s very attractive and anything has got to be better than that monstrosity of a bank.

“I think it’s a very positive move for our high street and I’d strongly support it.”

Martin Crane said: “I couldn’t believe it’s the same place.”

Alongside conversion of the building, parking, turning and landscaping will be installed at the back.

The design and access statement states: “At present, the former bank is a fairly non-descript building of little architectural merit, which jars with the character and appearance of the properties either side.

“The applicant is therefore proposing to give the existing building a new lease of life.

“This will be achieved by creating a new façade to the property, and replacing the existing first floor with accommodation that extends further to the west at this level.

“Internally, the ground floor will feel open, spacious and light, while the first floor will provide three good-sized bedrooms suitable for a small family.

“The overall approach is to create a dwelling that takes cues from the buildings either side, and that ultimately will stand the test of time.”

The application will now go to West Berkshire Council officers for a final decision.

To view the application, visit the district council planning website and enter the reference 20/01981/FUL.