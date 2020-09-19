Reading Magistrates Court: Thatcham teenager banned from driving after admitting causing accident

A teenager who took a vehicle without permission fled after crashing it.

To make matters worse, the 19-year-old had no valid licence or insurance, Reading magistrates heard on Friday, September 4.

In the dock was Oliver Samuel Habens, of Fyfield Road, Thatcham. He admitted taking a Vauxhall Astra without the owner’s permission and causing an accident, which resulted in the damaging of another car, a Toyota Yaris.

In addition, Mr Habens admitted driving the Astra on Urquhart Road, Thatcham, without insurance or a valid licence.

Finally, he pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident within 24 hours, as required by law. All the offences were committed on October 29 last year.

Mr Habens, who was legally represented at the hearing, was made subject to an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid community work.

No order for costs was made but he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, in lieu of an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge, for the damage he caused.

Finally, Mr Habens was banned from driving for 12 months.