18-month project to widen A339 through Newbury announced by West Berkshire Council

A major project to widen the A339 through Newbury will start next month.

The work, which is expected to take around 18 months to complete, will also see a new junction installed.

The improvements will be made between the Pinchington Lane Roundabout and the entrance to the Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Volker Highways has been contracted to carry out the works, which are due to start on October 5.

The A339 will be widened on both sides to make room for two lanes in both directions and a new traffic light controlled junction will be installed.

The new junction will connect the A339 to a link road to the new Highwood Copse Primary School and will include a pedestrian crossing to allow users to safely cross.

The project, which is part funded by Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Deal Funding, also includes relocation of underground pipes and cables on both sides of the A339, significant surface water drainage works and footway construction.

West Berkshire’s executive member for transport and countryside Richard Somner said: “This project will offer long term benefits by providing necessary infrastructure. Initially, the new junction will serve Highwood Copse and is a planning condition for the school.

"In addition, it also has the potential to provide essential access to housing in the future."

Co-chairman for the Berkshire Strategic Transport Forum, Bob Mountain, added: “We are pleased to see Growth Deal Funding contributing to important infrastructure to help make progress around the priorities of housing delivery and supporting the local economy.

"We also really welcome this project supporting access to a new education provision.”

Works are expected last until early Spring 2022. Once the work is underway, weekly progress updates will be posted on the project blog at www.westberks.gov.uk/a339

For further information, contact the council's Network Improvements team on (01635) 551111 or email a339@westberks.gov.uk