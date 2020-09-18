Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Man left with fractured skull after being attacked on Wharf Road in Newbury

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward"

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Police car_shutterstock

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an altercation in Newbury.

The incident took place on the bridge on Wharf Road at around 6.15pm on Sunday, September 13.

The victim, a man in his forties, was walking over the bridge when he was spoken to by a man on a bicycle.

There was an altercation between the two men and the victim was punched in the head, causing him to fall into the railings and on to the floor.

The victim sustained a fractured skull, facial fractures and a bleed to the brain.

He has since been discharged from hospital. 

Thames Valley Police investigating officer, detective constable Tara Hamilton, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who have dash-cams and who were in the local area around the time that this happened to check footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“If you have any information that you think is relevant, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200287325.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch

When to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 live launch and observe rocket and Starlink satellites over the UK

Newbury road closed after cyclist seriously injured

Newbury road closed after cyclist seriously injured

Update: Cyclist taken to hospital in 'serious condition' 

Update: Cyclist taken to hospital after coming off bike 

Man to face child sex charges in court

Man to face child sex charges in court

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33