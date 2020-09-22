Kintbury dance school's rising star Lily meets Royal Ballet's inspirational principal dancers

JANE van Ammel from Hungerford recently played a major role in organising a gala that brought dancers from The Royal Ballet back to the stage for the first time since March.

The performance was the brainchild of Royal Ballet soloist Meaghan Grace Hinkis.

Desperate to get back on stage after training in her living room for months on end, and with the help of her friend Stuart Gordon, she secured the magnificent venue of Athelhampton House in Dorset for a spectacular weekend of ballet.

She put together a team of 14 Royal Ballet dancers and three musicians, led by world-renowned stars Marianela Núñez and Ed Watson, to dance a programme of classical and contemporary pieces, some choreographed in the dancers’ flats throughout lockdown.

All the dancers gave their time to the event, which was held to raise funds for the performing arts.

Local rising ballet star Lily Marston, who attends Kintbury Ballet School, was chosen to present flowers to the dancers. Lily has been awarded a place in the finals of the Royal Academy of Dance centenary competition, due to take place in December in London.

Principal of Kintbury Ballet School Alex Foley, who herself previously danced with The Royal Ballet and then went on to teach at White Lodge, the Royal Ballet junior school, said: “How fitting to have one of my current students present to some of my ex-students.

“It was wonderful to see the dancers back on stage doing what they love after so many months of absence.”

The highlight of Lily’s weekend was meeting The Royal Ballet’s principal dancer Marianela Núñez after the dress rehearsal.

She said: “The whole weekend was so inspirational.

“I can’t wait to get back to real life classes after so much time spent dodging furniture on Zoom lessons.”