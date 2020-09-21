Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 21

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 566.

This represents an increase of two since yesterday. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 398,625, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,368.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,788.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 11.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

