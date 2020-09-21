Police release CCTV image following theft in Theale

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with a theft in Theale.

A 75-year-old man became aware his debit card had gone missing at some point between August 14 and August 21.

During this time, four transactions were logged at Theale shops without his knowledge.

Investigating officer Pc Louise Eaton, based at Newbury police station, said: "An investigation is ongoing after an elderly man, who is vulnerable due to having dementia and Parkinson’s disease, had his debit card stolen.

"A number of purchases were subsequently made using the card.

"I would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV image, or anyone who recognises her, as she may have information about the incident."

Anybody with information they believe may be of interest to police can get in touch via the online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200263317, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. All calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous.