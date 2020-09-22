Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 19

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate remains at 117.

There were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough in the week ending Friday, September 11, but registered up to September 19.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (September 21), 1,003 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of eight in a week. 

