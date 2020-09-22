Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Street in Newbury is closed while Thames Water repair a leak

Closure expected to remain in place until tomorrow

Burst water main leads to road closure

A town centre street in Newbury is currently closed due to a water leak.

Thames Water is currently at the site in West Street, close to the junction with Northbrook Street.

The emergency closure was put in place today (Tuesday) and the road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow (Wednesday).

A diversion is in place via Strawberry Hill and is signed on site.

More details can be found here.

