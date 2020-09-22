Pupil tests positive for coronavirus at another West Berkshire secondary school

A pupil at Theale Green School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school said it had advised other students who had come into contact with the pupil to self-isolate for 14 days as a 'precautionary measure'.

On a message on its website, the school says: "We wanted to let our school community know that one of our students at Theale Green School has tested positive for Covid-19.

"As soon as we were notified we worked closely with Public Health England to quickly identify any other students that may have come into close contact with and ask them to self-isolate for a period of 14 days in accordance with guidance.

"This is a precautionary step and we hope the student in question makes a swift recovery and that others remain safe throughout this period.

"We are continuing to follow strict safety measures to minimise any further risk, including rigorous cleaning procedures, appropriate social distancing regulations, making face coverings in all communal indoor areas compulsory, strict hand hygiene measures, separate social times for different bubbles, and an e-seating plan system to swiftly identify students in close contact with anyone who might get diagnosed with Covid-19.

"The school has spoken directly to the parents of all the students who have been asked to self-isolate, and we would like to thank everyone involved, staff, parents and especially our students, for their sensible and mature response.

"We continue to uphold with rigor the systems of control in place to reduce risk and protect our community."

Earlier this month, the Newbury Weekly News reported how a pupil at Thatcham's Kennet School had tested positive for Covid-19.